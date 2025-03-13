Merrachi, a Dutch modest clothing brand, has sparked controversy and anti-Muslim criticism in France after it featured the Eiffel Tower draped in an Islamic headscarf.

The animated video by the Merrachi was published on TikTok this week with the text: “The French government hates to see Merrachi coming,” hinting at a launch soon in the country.

The caption of the video said, “Remember when they banned the hijab?” referencing the restrictions on Islamic dress in France.

The bio of the fashion brand, which primarily caters to Muslim consumers, says, “We at MERRACHI shift the boundaries of fashion as we know them.”

Clothing brand draws criticism

The video was criticised by far-right politicians, commentators and social media users for the deliberately “provocative” and “intolerable” advertisement that targeted a French symbol.

Lisette Pollet, an MP with the far-right National Rally, took to X to slam the brand saying, “Unacceptable! The Eiffel Tower, symbol of France, has been hijacked by the Merrachi brand, which covers it with an Islamic veil in a provocative advertisement.” She added that the ad offends the French “republican values ​​and heritage”.

“This is a terrifying political project, an unacceptable provocation!” wrote Jerome Buisson, a National Rally representative.

French economist and co-founder of the Citizen Political Movement Philippe Murer called for a ban on the brand stores, urging Minister of the Interior Bruno Retailleau and the government to take action.

“This is a deceptive and provocative message ("Paris is Muslim now, and we are proud"). But where you're wrong is that it's not the government that hates to see Merrachi arrive, but the French people,” a user wrote on social media.

“For fear of appearing intolerant, we tolerate the intolerable... And meanwhile, little by little the bird builds its nest…,” a user said.

Some users also saw the ad as a sign of the impending “Islamist takeover” of France, while some called for a ban on “Muslim immigration.”

On the other hand, some social media users praised the ad calling it “creative” and “bold” as its marketing approach challenges policies on Muslim women's religious practice in France.

A user said, “Bold move! Merrachi challenges fashion norms with creative marketing.”

French restriction on Muslim clothing

The French government banned “conspicuous” religious symbols in state schools and hospitals in 2004. In 2010, a law was made prohibiting full-face veils (niqab) in public spaces. Recently in 2023, the government banned abayas, full-length dresses worn by some Muslim women, in schools. In the Summer Olympics in Paris, the athletes were barred from wearing the hijab.

