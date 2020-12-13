WATCH| Man climbs aircraft's wing while take-off in Las Vegas

Everyone has their own favourite spots to spend some leisure time and clear their head, but this one man has found a very unique 'hanging' spot.

A man was spotted climbing the wing of the aircraft of Alaska Airlines on the McCarran International Airport just 'for fun'. His stunt was captured by a passenger on video and was posted on her social media account Twitter.

The man can be seen climbing on the wing of the aeroplane while it was taxing for takeoff. As soon as he climbed, he started walking back and forth on the wing of the Portland-bound flight.

After a while, he got down on a knee and gestured 'hand heart' to the sky. Later, he started to slowly crawl after lying down on the wing on his stomach.

As soon as the authorities were informed, the local police can be seen rushing towards the man in the video. However, he stayed calm and in the same position, while slowly raising his hands.

The airport authorities eventually detained him and it was speculated he suffers from "impairment or mental illness". However, none of these reports has been proved, as of now. It is also still unclear where did the man climb the wing from, and why.

Alaska Airlines decided to take the aircraft back to the gate for a detailed investigation to make sure everyone was safe.