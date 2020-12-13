Malaysian coast guard seizes 2 tonnes of meth worth $26 million

Malaysia's coast guard made its largest-ever seizure of Methamphetamine as it seized 2.12 tonnes of the drug. The value of the cache is USD 26.2 million. The drugs were disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar.

Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 ringgit ($26.2 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested.

"It is the coastguard's record-breaking seizure in its 15-year history," he told AFP.

He said that it was likely that the drug was smuggled out from Myanmar's 'Golden Triangle'.

Mat Som said that the shipment may have meant to be sent to other countries where it would fetch more price than in Malaysia.

Zubil said on December 9 a coastguard vessel had noticed a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island in broad daylight.

A chase ensued after a lone 26-year-old man aboard refused to stop. He subsequently jumped off the vessel and was arrested, the coastguard said in a statement.

Malaysian law provides for a mandatory death penalty for convicted drug traffickers.

(With AFP inputs)