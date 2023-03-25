WATCH: Macron takes off luxury watch on television while taking about pension reforms, irks protesters

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, came under fire for taking off an expensive watch during an interview about pension reforms. He was shown briefly slipping his hands under the table and seemingly taking off his watch during a prime-time national television show in which he vowed to move forward with plans to raise the pension age from 62 to 64, further infuriating his critics.

The president of the rich, according to opposition politicians, "has never lived up to his name so well," juxtaposing the move with his claims in the interview about minimum wage earners "who have never had so much purchasing power."

The Elysee Palace claims that Macron did not remove the watch “in order to hide it” – but instead “because it was clinking against the table,” as reported by the Independent.

“The noise is clearly audible only a few seconds before the beginning of the video shared on social media,” the presidential palace said in a widely reported statement, which chimes with the audio in the viral clip.

About ten minutes into the interview, Macron put his wrists on the table and a clunk was audible before he took off the watch. Then he put his hands under the desk. When they came out, his left wrist's watch was gone.

The manoeuvre caught the eyes of the French audience and the clip has since gone viral.

The watch's exact worth is unclear. It was reportedly made by the French company Bell & Ross and cost between €1,600 (US$1,725) and €2,400 (US$2,587), according to French media.

Millions of people have protested against Macron's reforms. Ifop reported last week that Macron's approval rating has dropped to just 28 per cent, its lowest point since the peak of the Yellow Vest protests in 2018.