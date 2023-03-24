King Charles' France visit postponed as pension protests turn violent

Britain's King Charles III's state visit to France has been postponed amid a sea of protests in the country against the massively unpopular legislation, attempting to increase the retirement age. The king was scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday, which incidentally would have been his first visit as the newly crowned monarch.

However, the Élysée Palace released a statement on Friday and said the decision to postpone the visit was taken after King Charles had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Given yesterday's announcement of a new national day of action against pension reform on Tuesday, March 28 in France, the visit of King Charles III, initially scheduled for March 26 to 29 in our country, will be postponed," read the statement released.

"This decision was taken by the French and British governments, after a telephone exchange between the President of the Republic and the King this morning, in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III under conditions which correspond to our relationship of friendship," it added.

Buckingham Palace also released a statement stating that the king looked forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates could be found.

More than a million people took to the streets of France in different cities on Thursday in a continued protest against the Macron government's retirement policy.

Up until Thursday, the French authorities were optimistic that the state visit will go ahead without any hiccups. However, after Macron gave a TV interview, it seemingly galvanised the protesters. Subsequently, the entrance to the town hall in Bordeaux was set alight, forcing the administration to chalk up new plans.

As per Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, 149 police officers and dozens of protestors were injured in the Thursday clashes. In addition, 172 people were arrested across the country, 72 of them in Paris.

The government is of the view that extending the pension age will prevent the French service system from collapsing under the weight of deficits.

Notably, the workers in France tend to retire much earlier than their European Union (EU) counterparts. The direct repercussion is that the French exchequer has to foot a bigger pension bill than most countries in the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies)