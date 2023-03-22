Rubbish piles up in Paris, protests over pension reforms continue across France

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

French government's use of constitutional Article 49.3 to push the pension reforms bill through the National Assembly without a vote, which many view as being undemocratic, drew demonstrators to various towns over the weekend. According to the Interior Ministry, 169 individuals were detained on Saturday amid rallies around France.

Heavy police presence across the capital

With protesters spread across different locations, there was a significant police presence across the capital. According to reports, at least 70 individuals were detained during the rallies on Monday night in Paris.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Workers in various sectors calls for protests against pension reforms

To bring the nation to a standstill on Thursday, unions have called for widespread strikes and protests. According to the French Interior Ministry, 1.28 million people participated in nationwide street protests at their peak two weeks ago.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Oil refineries, metro services impacted across France

39 per cent of TotalEnergie workers went on strike on Monday, which had an impact on oil refineries and storage facilities.



(Photograph: Twitter )

10,000 tonnes of rubbish littering Paris' streets

Over 10,000 tonnes of rubbish littered Paris' streets since trash collectors have been on strike for the previous two weeks.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Anger continues to mount after Macron govt survives no-confidence vote

As the Macron government survived no-confidence votes, it paved the way for the implementation of his unpopular pension changes, igniting fresh demonstrations in Paris.

(Photograph: Twitter )