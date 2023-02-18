WATCH | Israel's top diplomat kicked out of African Union summit, country accuses Iran for orchestrating it

The Israel-Iran rivalry was once again on full display, this time at the African Union summit, which is being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. On the opening ceremony of the summit on Saturday, an Israeli observer delegation was kicked out of the summit. According to multiple reports, a video started circulating on social media which shows guards at the summit escorting Israel's deputy director general for Africa, Sharon Bar-li, out of the AU assembly.

Israel's ministry spokesperson Lior Hayat said, “Israel views seriously the incident in which the deputy for Africa, Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li, was removed from the African Union hall despite her status as an accredited observer with access badges."

Hayat accused Iran, its arch-enemy, to arrange for the expulsion of the senior diplomat from the African Union meeting on Saturday. “It is sad to see that the African Union has been taken hostage by a small number of extremist countries such as Algeria and South Africa, driven by hatred and controlled by Iran,”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesman Vincent Magwenya told AFP, "They [Israel] must substantiate their claim." Hayat added. He also called on the African countries to stand against these actions that harm the organization of the African Union itself and the entire continent.

Shocking scenes from the African Union Summit where a campaign led by South Africa seeks to strip Israel of its observer status and diplomats were expelled. Israel has been a tremendous friend to Africa in infinite ways. The bullying, anti-peace campaign by the SA gov must stop! pic.twitter.com/2zmzgWaCGY — South African Friends of Israel (@MZANSIISRAEL) February 18, 2023 ×

What is Israel's accreditation dispute?

The problems began in July of last year when Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the AU Commission, unilaterally authorised Israel's admission to the organisation, setting off a number of member nations' objections. Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on 4 February pleaded with African leaders to revoke the accreditation as the summit got underway in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Abeba.

He said Israel should “never be rewarded for its violation and for the apartheid regime it does impose on the Palestinian people”.

In order to avert a rift that may have caused an unprecedented rupture among the 55 members of the African Union (AU), the discussion on whether to revoke Israel's accreditation as an observer to the group has now been put on hold. A committee has been established, according to AU's recently elected Chairperson Macky Sall, with the aim of discussing with member states and reaching an agreement on the subject.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE