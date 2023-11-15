Watch | IDF shares footage of tunnels in Hamas which have bulletproof doors

The security forces of Israel have claimed to have found a Hamas-operated tunnel which apparently leads to a hospital in Gaza as reports suggested that medical facilities became inoperative in the Gaza Strip amid the ground operations.



A military spokesperson stated that the tunnel is next to a Hamas operative's house who headed the naval operations of Hamas which led the October 7 raids on Israel.



Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that Rantisi Hospital is just 200 yards (183 metres) away, as he tried to prove that the Hamas militants have been operating from the hospitals. EXCLUSIVE RAW FOOTAGE: Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walk through one of Hamas' subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza's Rantisi hospital on the other side.



Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their… pic.twitter.com/Nx4lVrvSXH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023 × "Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their will," stated the Israel Security Forces on X.

Solar panels used to provide electricity in tunnels

He further claimed that the tunnel provided electricity using solar panels and had a bulletproof and explosives-proof door which is around 20 metres below the ground level. "It looks like a hard and clear evidence that the hospital is connected," Hagari added.



The Israeli forces stated that the tunnel has been kept covered so that nobody is able to find it and the hospital is located next to an UN building and a school.



The military spokesperson further entered the hospital's basement where he claimed to have found "operational gears" of the Hamas in a room, which included Kalashnikov rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), explosive body vests and hand grenades.

WATCH | Israel-Palestine war: Al-Shidfa hospital nearly a cemetery: WHO "Hamas is using hospitals...people shooting RPGs from hospitals. This is Hamas. The world has to understand who is Israel fighting against," he added.



He further claimed that the Hamas militants brought the hostages from Israel and kept them in this basement, while pointing towards a bike which had bullet marks.



The spokesperson added that the clothes of women, diapers, feeding bottles and ropes tied to a chair in the basement further led to the "suspicion for areas where hostages were held". “We see infrastructure like toilets, showers and a small kitchen provided the terrorists their needs," he stated.



After unprecedented attacks were carried out by Hamas militants on October 7 in Israel, the nation declared war and launched a counter-offensive with the aim of driving out Hamas - which has been ruling the area since 2007 - from the Gaza Strip and freeing around 240 hostages taken by Hamas.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.