Israel captures Gaza parliament, other institutions run by Hamas: Report

The Israeli army on Tuesday (Nov 14) claimed that they have captured the parliament along with other government institutions which were run by Hamas in Gaza City as its forces escalated their offensive inside the Palestinian territory.

Military units "took over the Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons," said the army, in a statement.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.