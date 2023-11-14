LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Israel captures Gaza parliament, other institutions run by Hamas: Report

JerusalemEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Nov 14, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Israeli army escalate offensive in Palestine. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Military units "took over the Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons," stated the army

 The Israeli army on Tuesday (Nov 14) claimed that they have captured the parliament along with other government institutions which were run by Hamas in Gaza City as its forces escalated their offensive inside the Palestinian territory.

Military units "took over the Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons," said the army, in a statement.

This is a breaking news. More to follow soon.

trending now

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies) 

author

Prisha

Prisha is a digital journalist at WION and she majorly covers international politics. She loves to dive into features and explore different cultures and histories of various places. She believes in journalism with a cause and books are her solace. 

RELATED

At least 179 patients, including kids, who died in Al-Shifa hospital buried in mass grave, says director

Watch: Joe Biden makes another gaffe, addresses Vice President Kamala Harris as 'president'

Astronomers want to give space a socially conscious makeover, push for renaming Magellan galaxies

Topics