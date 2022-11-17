WATCH | 'I think my race is the superior one': White Texas teacher told students

A white teacher from the Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville, Texas, can be seen in a viral video saying, "I think my race is the superior one". The video was recorded by a student in which the entire conversation between the students and the teachers can be heard. The incident happened last Thursday, later the teacher

got fired from the school.

The video was recorded by a 13-year-old student, Karmello Lullen, who said after the incident, "I respected him, but I don't have respect for him anymore." Lullen shared the video on his Instagram account, writing, "crazy this happened at my school to me and my friends."

Watch here | Texas teacher's racist remarks in front of students

In the video, the teacher can be heard saying, "Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one." Listening to this, all the students reacted in shock and tried to point to the teacher about what he was saying. One of the students asked, saying, "You said 'I am racist'", to which the teacher replied, "I am".

At the end of the video, the teacher reiterated that he was being honest with them, and in an attempt to explain to the students that he likes all people but that he's just saying what nobody wants to say, he added that "everybody's racist at that level".

Reacting to the entire incident, Lullen's mother said, "I don’t want him teaching any other students,I feel like he’s going to be racially profiling them, and that affects their education."

The teacher was later fired from the school by the Pflugerville Independent School District Superintendent. Superintendent Douglas Killian said in a statement that the teacher, whose name has not been made public, is no longer employed by the district school.

