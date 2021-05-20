Watch- 'Hypocrisy': 10-year-old Florida kid calls out his school for masks guidelines

The majority of the US schools have decided to make students wear face masks even now, as the US President has decided to let people roam around without masks if fully vaccinated.

However, a 10-year-old student of a Florida school decided to voice his opinion against the mask mandate of his school, and his video has spread on the internet like wildfire.

During a three-minute-long speech, John, a student of Felix A. Williams Elementary School in Florida, called out the school's mask guidelines.

"It seems unfair teachers take their masks off while they yell at us kids, and that we need to pull ours up. I asked my mom if there's a word for this and she said there is: hypocrisy," the kid says in the video.

He also claims that the students have been forbidden from going into the playground, face each other during lunchtime and hold student council meetings.

"We also have to wear masks outside at [physical education] and on track," he said. "I love my school and all, but my teachers seem really stressed and that makes me feel bad ... Breathing really doesn't seem like something we should have to ask any other people's permission for."

Another surprising guideline issued, by a teacher, has been to not drink water outside at all. He claims one teacher, in particular, asks students to not drink water outside till they are with their parents. She is also infamous for handing out referrals to discipline and punish students who lower their face masks at any point in the school.

Calling it ‘stressful’, he said the masks make him claustrophobic, anxious and make it difficult for him to breathe freely, leading to bad headaches.

He urged the district to make face masks optional in schools. “It would be so awesome to end the school year on a really happy note like that,” he concluded.