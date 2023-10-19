Watch | Hungry bear steals frozen lasagne after breaking into house in US

Recently, the video of a mischievous hungry bear breaking into a house and stealing lasagne for lunch has gone viral on social media.

The footage, captured by CCTV cameras, shows a female black bear padding through a home in Barkhamsted, Connecticut before it goes on to raid the kitchen looking for food.

It can then be seen standing on its hind legs, grabbing the frozen lasagne with its mouth from one of the freezer drawers.

After securing the food, the bear left the drawer open and used it as a step to escape out of the house through the kitchen window.



A person upstate NY got an alert on her security camera. He wandered around, and took a freshly made lasagne.

Homeowner, Richardson, in a conversation with CBS 58, said that her Ring doorbell had notified her about the bear while she was at work as the animal was roaming around her house.

“I knew no one was supposed to be at home at that time. So I checked and it was the bear,” said the homeowner. “You can see him going from room to room, as comfortable as I am in my house."

“It’s very hard to believe,” added Richardson. “My mom made me some lasagna, I left it in the freezer and the bear just, you know, took it.”

(With inputs from agencies)

