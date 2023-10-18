VIDEO | Man leaps from fourth floor of Bengaluru building after massive cafe fire

A massive blaze engulfed a cafe in a multi-story building in Bengaluru in the Indian state of Karnataka on Wednesday (Oct 18), local media reports said adding that amid the chaos a man jumped off from the building's top floor to save himself from being trapped.

The incident reportedly took place in Bengaluru's Koramangala neighbourhood on the fourth floor of a bustling commercial building that housed the 'Mud Pipe Cafe,' a fitness center, and a car showroom.

Two individuals, including the man who made the daring escape, suffered severe injuries.

Around noon, the 'Mud Pipe Cafe' became a scene of chaos as a fire, which was apparently started here, was fueled by several stored LPG cylinders.

A fleet of eight fire tenders raced to the scene to battle the flames. The efforts succeeded in gaining control over the fire, averting an even bigger mishap.

Explosive sounds

Residents in the vicinity reported hearing blast-like sounds, a fire officer told PTI news agency.

"We had sent eight fire tenders to the spot and our senior officers were there. The fire has been extinguished. Two people have suffered major injuries,” the officer added.

The residents, after witnessing huge plumes of smoke billowing out of the building, promptly spurred into action and informed the police and fire brigade about the incident.

There was a deployment of eight fire tenders and senior officers also rushed to the scene. Thanks to the rapid response, the fire was extinguished.

Two individuals who suffered major injuries in the process are currently receiving treatment.

Social media witnesses chaos

Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showcasing thick billowing smoke engulfing the building.

One video, in particular, highlighted the harrowing moment when a man chose to leap from the building's top floor.

The police reportedly disclosed that a young man, trapped amidst the flames, leaped from the fourth floor in a desperate bid to escape the fire. Fire erupts in Mudpipe, a #Bengaluru pub on the 4th floor of the building in Tavarekere, near BTM Layout 1st Stage. One person jumped off(as seen in the 2nd video), sustained injuries & has been hospitalized pic.twitter.com/txg31AM8SS — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) October 18, 2023 × Astonishingly enough, the man survived the daring fall and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Watch | Kashmir valley coming out of the clutches of unrest & terrorism × In addition to alerting the police and the fire brigade, members of the local community reportedly rushed to assist in the rescue operations as well.