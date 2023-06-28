WATCH | From confinement to contentment: Rescued chimp witnesses sky for first time in 28 years

A heartwarming video captures the touching moment when Vanilla, a chimpanzee who survived a harrowing laboratory experiment programme, witnesses the sky for the first time in her new sanctuary home.

Vanilla, a 29-year-old chimp, arrived at the sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida, where she finally found solace and contentment after enduring years of confinement and mistreatment, reported the Mirror.

Vanilla's previous life was marked by suffering at the Laboratory for Experimental Medicine and Surgery in Primates (LEMSIP) in New York, which housed numerous chimpanzees and monkeys until its closure in 1996. Advocates for animal welfare, such as Project R&R, reveal that chimps like Vanilla were deprived of outdoor access and confined to small cages.

Rescued at the age of two, Vanilla was taken to the Wildlife Waystation in California, a considerably larger enclosure. However, in 2019, the refuge faced closure due to wildfires, prompting the relocation of nearly 480 animals, including 42 chimpanzees. Vanilla, along with her family group, embarked on a cross-country journey to Florida, facilitated by the FedEx Cares program and Pero Family Farms.

Also read | What makes us human? Primate genome study offers some clues Vanilla, the chimp finds happiness Vanilla's new home, a three-acre island, welcomed her with open arms and a warm embrace from alpha male Dwight. The pair developed a playful relationship, with Vanilla even playfully stealing food from Dwight. Dr. Andrew Halloran, a primatologist from Save the Chimps, shared that Vanilla's new enclosure represents a significant improvement compared to her previous living conditions in California. He described her settling in well, exploring the island with her fellow chimps and often perching atop a three-story climbing platform to survey her new world.

Save the Chimps, a sanctuary dedicated to providing refuge for primates rescued from various backgrounds such as exotic pet trade, roadside zoos, laboratories, and the entertainment industry, currently cares for 226 chimps. Some of these chimpanzees, like Vanilla, have never had the opportunity to interact with their own species before. Vanilla's island is home to 18 other chimps, with whom she has formed positive relationships.

Vanilla's journey from confinement to freedom serves as a testament to the resilience and transformative power of sanctuary homes, offering a second chance at life for these remarkable creatures.