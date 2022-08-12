Watch: Freya the walrus could be euthanised if crowds don’t stay away, warn Norwegian authorities

Authorities in Norway claim they are considering killing a walrus that gained popularity while enjoying the sun in the Oslo fjord because of the threat it poses to the general public and to itself from the tourists. Freya, a young female walrus who weighs 600 kg (1,300 pounds), has drawn large audiences despite repeated requests for the public to stay away from the animal, according to the fisheries directorate.

It published a picture of a gathering of onlookers gathered close to the animal. As reported by The Guardian, Nadia Jdaini, a spokesperson for the fisheries agency said, “The public’s reckless behaviour and failure to follow authorities’ recommendations could put lives in danger. We are now exploring other measures, and euthanasia may be a real alternative.”

Freya, so named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty, has garnered media attention ever since she was first spotted in the waters off the coast of the Norwegian capital on July 17. Walruses typically inhabit the Arctic's extremely northernmost regions. Freya has been captured on camera chasing a duck, biting a swan, and, more frequently than not, dozing on boats that are having trouble supporting her weight. A walrus can sleep for up to 20 hours each day.

On Twitter, there has been an outpouring of love for her after pictures of her climbing aboard ships surfaced. In a documentary about Freya, one marine expert said: "Watching a walrus on land is like watching a cow zipped up in a sleeping bag." Some individuals have encouraged people to heed authorities' advice and leave Freya alone so she can live amid fears the famous walrus may be put to death.

Despite the advice, a few inquisitive bystanders have persisted in approaching her, occasionally with kids in tow, to take pictures of her. Her condition has certainly deteriorated, Jdaini stated. The walrus isn't getting enough sleep, and the experts we've talked to now think the animal may be stressed.

Walruses are a protected species that typically consume molluscs, small fish, shrimp, and crabs. According to authorities, they don't typically attack people but they might if they feel threatened.

