Watch: For gender equity, schools in US district eliminate sex-specific restrooms

With the conversion of restrooms into gender-neutral on mind, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is asking all schools in the district to adopt a new signage.

Regarded as a "big step for gender equity," the initiative tells the schools to display a sign outside restrooms to inform students, whether male or female, that they may use the restroom, which aligns with their gender identity.

In a tweet announcing the change, CPS wrote, "We’re requiring all schools to adopt new signage to make our restrooms more inclusive. This is a big step forward for gender equity for our students and staff."

The new directive will affect the schoolchildren and the staff.

ICYMI: We’re requiring all schools to adopt new signage to make our restrooms more inclusive. This is a big step forward for gender equity for our students and staff. pic.twitter.com/4JPBdd1jQy — CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) November 30, 2021 ×

In a video shared on social media, CPS Title IX Officer Camie Pratt said, "All CPS students and staff will have fair and equitable access to bathroom facilities that align with their gender identity."

The signage will "make it clear that all restrooms are open for use by anyone who feels comfortable," said Pratt.

The move is a step to "increase gender equity for all," she said.

An example of signage, which will be displayed at schools, reads, "This is a gender-neutral restroom with multiple stalls. It is open to users of any gender identity or expression."

(With inputs from agencies)