Parents protest introduction of 'porn in schools', seek board’s resignation in US county

In order to raise concern over reintroduction of two books containing depictions of sexual activity, parents protested outside Luther Jackson Middle School, where board meeting of Fairfax County Public Schools was being held on Thursday.

"They’ve doubled down on porn in the schools. They’ve all got to go. Who’s in favour of porn in the schools?," Stacy Langton, a mother in Fairfax County, who confronted the school board over the books in September, told Fox News.

In the protest, several parents could be seen wearing T-shirts, which read, "Mama Grizzly" and "Papa Grizzly" and holding signs like, "No porn in our schools", "Resign FairfaXXX" and others.

"We're here because we don’t want any porn in the schools," Angela Boyer, a woman whose daughter graduated from a Fairfax public school, told Fox News.

It was the first meeting of the school board since the reintroduction of the controversial books. The books are Jonathan Evison’s "Lawn Boy" and Maia Kobabe’s "Gender Queer: A Memoir".

The Fairfax County Public Schools had restored the books after two committees, which consisted of administrators, librarians, parents and students, reviewed them. The panels had claimed the books were not obscene and do not contain pedophilia.

