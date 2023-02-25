WATCH | Door cam records crashing of half-ton meteor in Texas

A door cam installed in the backyard of a person's house in Texas McAllen recorded the crashing of a part of a meteor.

In the footage of the door cam shared by Twitter user @disdikmark, a loud boom of the meteor crash can be heard in the backyard. As per reports, the object that caused the loud boom was a half-ton meteor (454 kg) which crashed in the area. The Twitter user, while posting the video, wrote in the caption, “You can hear the meteorite explosion."

After the video was shared, NASA confirmed the crashing of a meteorite like an atmospheric fireball near McAllen, Texas around 5 pm EST on February 15. As per NASA experts, the object that fell was a meteoroid which roughly weighed 1,000 pounds and had a diameter of about two feet.

"The meteor seen in the skies above McAllen is a reminder of the need for NASA and other organisations to increase our understanding and protection of Earth, to combine scientific and engineering expertise to advance human space exploration, to integrate terrestrial and planetary research for furthering our understanding of the solar system, and to promote successful space missions by mitigating risk,” the NASA added.

After the video of the meteor crashing was shared on Twitter, it received more than one lakh views. The clip has also received several likes and comments.

One user wrote, "Oh my goodness!!!! Hope everyone is ok!!! Thanks for sharing." "The birds. When wildlife flees, you know something bad is happening," said another.

A third user stated, "My parents live in mission on Bentsen road, mile 9, and my dad and brother were outside the house, and they heard like a thunder sound."

(With inputs from agencies)

