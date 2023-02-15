Rare meteorite that crashed in India may reveal secrets of other planets

The meteorites that fell in the western Indian state of Gujarat may prove to be a valuable resource to understand planetary processes. Scientists say that the meteorite is an aubrite. They have confirmed that the meteorite has been formed from highly reducing differentiated body in our solar system.

The meteorites fell in Diyodar taluka in Gujarat. They have been dubbed the Diyodar meteorites. They crashed in Diyodar on August 17, 2022. As per reports, the villagers did not see any trail but heard a thunderous sound. It was reportedly like that of jet plan passing by.

One big chunk fell in Diyodar while the other fell in Ravel village. The villagers collected the large pieces and handed them over to scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory. The samples weighed about 200 grammes.

The analysis of the samples yielded that the meteorite was a rare specimen of aubrite.

Aubrite falls in rare achondrite group of meteorites. Aubrites have sulphides of sodium, titanium, manganese, chromium and calcium. These are all lithophile elements.

The analysis has been published in the journal Current Science. The analysis revealed that the meteorite was subjected to highly reducing environment, like the one present on planet Mercury. Reduction process can be largely called to be the opposite of oxidisation. This means that further study of the meteorite may help us understand planetary processes.

Aubrite meteorite is a rare thing in India. Last time such a meteorite crashed in India was in 1852.

"The Indian subcontinent witnessed an exceptional record of meteorite falls. However, this is the second reported aubrite fall in India, after the Bustee fall in 1852 at Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh," the researchers said in the paper.

