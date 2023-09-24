WATCH | Climate activists attempt to disrupt Berlin marathon

The German police were seen detaining multiple members of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) climate action group, on Sunday (September 24) when they tried to disrupt the Berlin Marathon. This comes a day after the group was warned against doing so.

What happened?

Images and videos on social media show climate activists from the Last Generation climate action group, known for spectacular stunts to raise awareness, spraying orange paint onto the track within sight of the start two minutes before the go-ahead.

Subsequently, some of them were seen being detained by the German police and volunteers at the event, in which 45,000 runners took part, minutes before the start of the race in the German capital.





Climate activists from 'The Last Generation' disrupt Berlin marathon, splashing orange paint and obstructing the course as 45,000 runners participate.

The group had been warned

The latest stunt by the group comes after its members who said they would protest at the Berlin Marathon, were warned by organisers of the Berlin Marathon to not disrupt this weekend’s race.

“We hope nothing untoward happens in terms of a demonstration but we have plans for such eventualities,” Juergen Lock, managing director of SCC events which organised the marathon in the German capital, told reporters, on Friday (Sept 22).

He added that his team was working closely with police “to make sure the race goes on smoothly”.

“We are looking forward to an enjoyable and peaceful weekend of sport,” said Lock. He added, “We ask anyone who is planning to demonstrate not to interfere with the events themselves.”

This comes after the members of the Letzte Generation, whose tactics have divided public opinion, in a statement said, “Because there seems to be confusion: yes we will interrupt the Berlin marathon.”

It added, “We can't run away from the climate catastrophe.”

Climate activists from the Letzte Generation, on Sunday (September 17) morning, sprayed orange and yellow paint onto Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. Local reports said that more than 10 activists carried out the protest in the German capital using paint sprayed from fire extinguishers.

The climate activist group has been demanding the government move away from coal and fossil fuels by 2030 and while Germany aims to be climate-neutral by 2045, it has reportedly missed its targets for the last two years.

(With inputs from agencies)





