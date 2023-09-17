Watch: Climate protesters spray paint on Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate

Climate activists in Germany sprayed orange and yellow paint onto Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Sunday (September 17) morning. The protesters urged the government to take more urgent action against climate change.

Local reports said that more than 10 activists carried out the protest in the German capital on Sunday morning using paint sprayed from fire extinguishers.

According to Berlin police, local officers on patrol saw the cherry picker vehicle used by the group and were able to stop activists climbing the Brandenburg Gate.

In a post on social media platform X, the police said that protesters were detained on-site. They said that police have started a probe into possible charges for damage to property.

In a press release, 'Letzte Generation' said that the action was part of a 'turning moment' protest against a lack of government action on shifting away from fossil fuels.

The group said: "The protest makes it clear: It is time for a political change. Away from fossil fuels — towards fairness."

In German politics and society, the group best known for its rallies in which activists glue themselves to highways and stop traffic plays a provocative and polarising role.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner slammed the actions of the group, saying that their tactics go beyond legitimate forms of protest.

"With these actions, this group is not only damaging the historic Brandenburg Gate but also our free discourse about the important issues of our time and future," he told German news agency dpa.

(With inputs from agencies)

