WATCH | Biden stumbles while boarding Air Force One, netizens question his 'health'

US President Joe Biden appeared to trip and fall while climbing steps to board his official chauffeur aircraft, Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland. A video of the incident is now going viral on social media, with netizens showing sympathy for the octogenarian.

In the video, Biden can be seen briskly ascending the steps initially, only to fall mid-way through the climb. However, he picks himself up rather quickly and continues to climb the steps, reaching the gate and turning back to give a wave before entering the aircraft.

The incident transpired after Biden was returning following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9).

While a section of netizens was concerned about Biden's health, another took the opportunity to mock fun.

"Joe Joe Joe. It happens to all of us at some point. Better up than down," tweeted one user while another added, "Let me ask you this. You have never taken a misstep going up or down stairs? I am 55 and I did this morning. I was really in deep thought and was not concentrating. Maybe that is what happened????"

President Biden falls again. DC Establishment ignores his obvious physical and cognitive impairments. pic.twitter.com/xCkYxsYpF2 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 22, 2023 ×

When quizzed about Biden's health, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was doing '100 per cent' fine.

"It's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine," she said.

This is not the first instance when Biden has fallen when going through his routine. Last year, Biden nearly fell on the stage while delivering a speech for New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Similarly, in June 2022, Biden took a big tumble when he fell off the bicycle he was riding near his beach home in Delaware.

With Biden attempting to run for the 2024 presidential elections, questions have been repeatedly asked if he is fit enough to sustain the rigors of the job. He is already the oldest president in the White House and another stint may stretch him to the limit.

