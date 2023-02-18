WATCH | 'Give me a break man...': US President Joe Biden lashes out when asked questions about China

US President Joe Biden seemingly lost his cool and lashed out at a reporter when asked about his family's relationship business relationships with China, in the backdrop of the Chinese spy balloon drama.

“Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships in China?” a reporter asked, to which a visibly agitated Biden replied, “Give me a break, man,” before walking off, shrugging other questions.

As another reporter egged Biden to respond to the criticism coming his way, the Democrat leader returned and gave a little sermon on 'politeness'.

"You can come to my office and ask a question where we have more polite people," he said.

Biden and his government have come under increasing scrutiny ever since the 'spy balloon' saga became an international controversy.

The US president, during the brief media interaction, said the balloons shot down by the US authorities were likely tied to 'private companies, recreation or research institution'.

However, earlier this month, during the State of the Union address, Biden took a swipe at Beijing, in an attempt to send a strong message to Congress and voters.

"I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world," he said, adding, "But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did."

The tensions have flared between the two sparring countries after a Chinese spy balloon managed to float across the US airspace for days.

It was shot down by the US military off the coast of South Carolina but not before becoming a major talking point.

Since then, several more balloons have been shot down with a few being dubbed as UFOs as well.

(With inputs from agencies)