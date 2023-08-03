Watch: Biden spotted chilling at Delaware beach as Trump’s legal woes aggravate

Even as US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden enjoy their Delaware beach vacation, along with the blockbuster Oppenheimer, it all looks gloomy for his Republican rival Donald Trump who now faces his third indictment since March.

The contrast

In his latest legal challenge, the former US president is criminally charged over allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election result.

Not just that, he could soon face the fourth indictment over alleged electoral interference in Georgia, further exacerbating his legal woes.

Earlier indictment charges were filed over alleged hush-money payment to an adult film star and his handling of the classified documents when he left the White House.

Biden in 'relax mode'

On the other side; however, is all-chill Biden.

Biden is once again back at the beach — his 363rd vacation day since taking office

Jill, Ed.D., leads Joe Biden on a leisurely walk along the beach last night in Delaware.



Jill, Ed.D., leads Joe Biden on a leisurely walk along the beach last night in Delaware. Biden took no questions from the press.

The 80-year-old Democrat is vacationing this week. He was earlier spotted dining along with his wife at a fish restaurant in Rehoboth beach.

Watch: Donald Trump's third indictment in four months

He was expected to hit the beach Thursday (August 3), or he might take another bike ride.

Biden avoids commenting on Trump’s predicament

Biden, who has become notorious for passing impulsive remarks, has unusually remained calm over Trump’s indictment.

He has notably avoided commenting on Trump’s legal woes and is taking a disciplined approach.

Even on Wednesday (August 2), as a reporter in Rehoboth shouted one-word-question to Biden—“indictments?”—the US president remained mum.

Perhaps, Biden understands that even a word from Biden will fuel theories in the speculation market about Biden weaponising the judiciary against his political rival.

Biden indeed needs a relaxing break before he embarks on one of the toughest journeys of his life—the 2024 Presidential election campaign, where he is expected to meet Donald Trump again.