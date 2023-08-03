Donald Trump indictment LIVE | Ex-president to appear in court on Thursday, to not have mugshots taken
Story highlights
Former US president Donald Trump, who was charged by a grand federal jury for his attempts to discredit the 2020 presidential elections, is all set to appear before a court in Washington DC on Thursday (August 3). He is expected to make an appearance at 4 pm (local time) before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, DC. A spokesperson for special counsel Jack Smith said that he was expected to make an in-person appearance but that it was ultimately up to the court.
This is the third time in 4 months that the former US President has been criminally charged. Federal prosecutors argued that Trump “was determined to remain in power” after losing the election and that he and six unindicted co-conspirators engineered a plot to reverse the results on and leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
Smith said his office will seek a speedy trial and called January 6 an "unprecedented assault" on American democracy that was "fuelled by lies."
According to a report by New York Times, Trump had a private dinner with Fox News executives shortly after learning that he would be indicted a third time.
The dinner that lasted for almost two hours between Trump, Fox News president Jay Wallace and the network’s chief executive Suzanne Scott, was held at the former president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the paper said, citing sources.
The report said that the Fox executives urged Trump to attend the first Republican presidential primary debate later this month. The event will be hosted by Fox News with the Republican national committee in Milwaukee.
Statement on DC security preparations for Thursday. There may be short term traffic implications due to protectee movements, says Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service.
Statement on DC security preparations for Thursday. There may be short term traffic implications due to protectee movements so please monitor this account and @DCPoliceTraffic for latest info. pic.twitter.com/fDc9UbnWmQ— Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) August 2, 2023
According to Bloomberg News, there will be no attempts to formally arrest Donald Trump when he appears at a federal courthouse on Thursday afternoon over the indictment nor have his mugshot taken.
US Marshals Service spokesman Drew Wade told Bloomberg said that Trump's appearance in Washington DC will be similar to one he made in June in Miami, where he pled not guilty to charges over the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
Former president Donald Trump will make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon after being indicted on federal charges over discrediting the 2020 election.
His appearance is slated for 4 pm before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, DC.
District Judge Tanya Chutkan will preside over Donald Trump’s criminal case in Washington, DC.
She has been vocal against the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and disrupt the transfer of power.
In November 2021, she forcefully rejected Trump’s attempts to block the House select committee investigating January 6 from accessing more than 700 pages of records from his White House, reports CNN