Donald Trump indictment LIVE | Ex-president to appear in court on Thursday, to not have mugshots taken

According to a report by New York Times, Trump had a private dinner with Fox News executives shortly after learning that he would be indicted a third time.

The dinner that lasted for almost two hours between Trump, Fox News president Jay Wallace and the network’s chief executive Suzanne Scott, was held at the former president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the paper said, citing sources.

The report said that the Fox executives urged Trump to attend the first Republican presidential primary debate later this month. The event will be hosted by Fox News with the Republican national committee in Milwaukee.