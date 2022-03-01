Watch: As Ukraine withstands Russian assault, children sing Kyiv anthem in bomb shelter

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

As Russia continued to pound the Ukraine capital, a group of children in Kyiv got together in a bomb shelter and were heard singing the "Kyiv anthem".

Children are singing Kyiv anthem, while hiding in a bomb shelter during rocket fire.



People have been using the Metro stations and other underground facilities as bunkers to hide against constant shelling by Russian forces on the Ukrainian capital since February 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operation against Ukraine.

Several nations had begun pulling their embassy staff before the attack, however, many nations have been pulling out citizens amid the shelling. Chinese state media announced it was evacuating its citizens from Ukraine with 600 students trapped in Ukraine's capital.

Reports claimed the Chinese students travelled to Moldova as Chinese authorities evacuated the students. At least 1,000 Chinese nationals are set to be evacuated from Ukraine today as they travel to neighbouring Poland and Slovakia.

As civilians in Ukraine scampered to get out of harm's way, Amnesty International said cluster bombs had hit a preschool in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Okhtyrka last week in which at least three people were killed including a child.

Also, Human Rights Watch said Russian cluster bombs had hit a hospital in eastern Ukraine in which four civilians were killed and ten injured. The right's body described the attack as a "callous attack".

Reports say at least 350 civilians have been killed in the war so far in less than a week with thousands pouring into Romania even as Western powers imposed a series of sanctions against Putin's regime.

Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson hit out against Putin, saying: "It's already clear that Putin will ultimately fail in Ukraine and must fail in Ukraine, while adding, "everyone knows Putin's imperial ambition wouldn't be ended at Ukraine."

However, Russia remained defiant as foreign minister Lavrov said, "Ukraine must understand that it is necessary to avoid repeating history with Minsk agreements."

