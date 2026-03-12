/Was Trump accuser paid by Epstein Estate? Sex offender’s accountant drops bombshell claim

Late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s personal accountant has claimed that an accuser of US President Donald Trump was paid out by the Epstein estate. Richard Kahn, who worked closely with Epstein for more than a decade, reportedly made the remarks while testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday (Mar 11), said US Representative Suhas Subramanyam. This comes after Kahn appeared in a closed-door deposition as part of a congressional probe into Epstein’s finances and associates. While details of the testimony have not been released yet, lawmakers present at the session have revealed some early insights.

Sharing his notes from the Richard Kahn deposition, Subramanyam wrote on X, “A Trump accuser has received $ from the survivor fund managed by Kahn.” He did not specify to whom the money was paid or how much.

“Guys like Kahn enable billionaires like Epstein to get away with crimes the other 99.9% of Americans couldn’t,” he added.

Speaking to the reporters outside the deposition on Capitol Hill, Subramanyam said, “Another person who was an accuser of Donald Trump was given a settlement by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. We did confirm that.”

“We wanted to confirm that certain accusers had received settlements, and he confirmed that,” the Democrat lawmaker added.

Subramanyam also said that five rich and powerful men who paid for Epstein’s enterprise included: American billionaire businessman and political activist Les Wexner, American billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, American businessman and investor Steven Sinofsky, the wealthy Ashkenazi Jewish noble banking family Rothschilds, and American private equity investor Leon Black.

He added, “When I asked about heads of state or elected officials with financial ties to Epstein, Kahn mentioned Ehud Barak,” the former Prime Minister of Israel.

The files released by the Department of Justice revealed that at least one woman had accused Trump of sexually abusing her when she was 13-years-old. According to the FBI account, the woman had alleged that Trump forced her to commit a sex act on him around 1984 after she was recruited by Epstein.

Meanwhile, the US president has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the sex offender. The White House has called the accusations “completely baseless.”