Walmart relaxes requirement of degree for some of its jobs

Retail-giant Walmart is doing away with the requirements of a degree for hundreds of it job titles. The company will soon rewrite job descriptions for hundreds of positions. Walmart made the decision public on a post on the company website.

Walmart said that a college degree was definitely a plus, but necessary skills through prior experience will also be given weightage now.

“While degrees should be part of the equation and in some cases even required, there are many roles where a degree is simply unnecessary, including at corporate headquarters,” Lorraine Stomski, Walmart’s senior vice president of associate learning and leadership, and Julie Gehrki, vice president of philanthropy, wrote in the blog post.

The blog said that this move was part of a larger effort towards investing in growth opportunities. This is not all. The retail chain is also planning to award college credits to employees for on-the-job training.

The company said that it was focused on “eliminating unnecessary barriers for associates to advance in their careers”. It took note of the fact that 75 per cent of its employees working as managers start in hourly role. This job designation does not require degrees.

In its post, Walmart said that it expects the workforce to recognise skills in the same way it values degrees. The company intends to give same benefits to those without degrees as those who hold them.

With its new announcement, Walmart has joined several private companies in relaxing degree requirements for some of its jobs. Several public sector players have jumped on the bandwagon too. A number of American states like Alaska, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia have either eliminated or reduced degree requirements for state jobs.

