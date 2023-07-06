Wagner chief's palatial home raided: Gold bars, wigs and guns found by Russian security services

In a dramatic turn of events, Russian security services raided the residence of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group. Previously believed to be in exile in Belarus, Prigozhin's St. Petersburg Palace was discovered to harbour an assortment of peculiar items, including wigs. A bizarre collection During the raid, authorities uncovered a stunning array of possessions in Prigozhin's palace.

The cache included firearms, ammunition, gold bars, and even a stuffed alligator, accompanied by an assortment of hairpieces.

Notably, large piles of cash, estimated at 600 million roubles (approximately $6.7 million), were found scattered throughout the property.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. Prigozhin's St Petersburg home has been raided by Russian security services.

They found wigs a sledgehammer, weapons, and gold bars, the value of which has not been calculated.

Adding to the intrigue was a sledgehammer bearing the inscription, "for use in important negotiations," which Reuters reports was allegedly employed by Wagner in videos depicting the fatal bludgeoning of traitors.

Also read | Where is Wagner chief Prigozhin? Lukashenko says not in Belarus Extravagant facilities and suspicious artefacts The lavish palace also boasted of several extravagant facilities. Among them were a personal helicopter, a private prayer room, a spa, a sauna area, an indoor swimming pool, and a fully equipped medical treatment room.

Additionally, authorities uncovered multiple passports belonging to Prigozhin, each bearing a different name. Conflicting reports and mutiny aftermath Following Prigozhin's alleged exile to Belarus, conflicting reports emerged regarding his whereabouts.

The pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia shared images and an FSB video of the raid, and later Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Prigozhin was not in Belarus, suggesting he may be in St. Petersburg or Moscow instead.

Prigozhin himself has not been seen since the attempted armed rebellion by the Wagner group against the Russian military in June.

Although treason charges against Prigozhin and his fighters have been dropped, Russian state TV maintains that an ongoing investigation into the mutiny is underway. Shaking confidence in Putin's regime The mutiny and subsequent events have significantly undermined confidence in President Vladimir Putin's authoritarian regime.

Prigozhin's enduring popularity among Russian citizens, despite Putin's condemnation of the rebellion, adds to the gravity of the situation.

The mutiny and subsequent events have significantly undermined confidence in President Vladimir Putin's authoritarian regime. Prigozhin's enduring popularity among Russian citizens, despite Putin's condemnation of the rebellion, adds to the gravity of the situation. The failed coup represents the most significant threat to Putin's premiership since he assumed power over two decades ago. As the investigation continues, the nation watches with bated breath, questioning the stability of the Russian political landscape.