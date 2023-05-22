Russia-Ukraine | Wagner chief vows his forces will handover Bakhmut to Russian army by June 1

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group on Monday (May 22nd) vowed that his troops will leave Bakhmut, handing over the control of the prized city to Russian forces from May 25 until June 1. The city, as per the Wagner chief's claims, was successfully taken over on Saturday (May 20th) after a months-long battle. However, Kyiv remains steadfast in its counter-claim that the battle for Bakhmut is still on.

Prigozhin said that "Wagner will leave Artemovsk from 25 May to 1 June". Bakhmut was previously known as Artemovsk. It was renamed by Ukraine.

As per an AFP report, he previously said that Wagner forces would pull out by May 25.

In an audio recording on Telegram, Wagner founder Prigozhin said that ahead of the transfer, Wagner has set up "defence lines" west of the city.

However, as per Ukraine, its troops are still advancing on the outskirts of Bakhmut. It said that its forces still controlled a corner of the eastern Ukrainian city and that the battles are ongoing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Wagner and the Russian army on the alleged request.

"The fighting continues," said Ukraine's deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar. A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also stated that Bakhmut was "not occupied" by enemy Russia.

Malyar claimed that Kyiv's troops still retain control of the "Airplane" district of Bakhmut.

"The battle for the dominant heights on the flanks — north and south of the suburbs — continues," she added as per AFP.

Zelensky reiterated that Russia has "not occupied" Bakhmut.

Both Russia and Ukraine have suffered huge losses in the battle for Bakhmut, which is considered the longest and bloodiest battle in Moscow's offensive on its neighbour.

The news agency reports that the Wagner chief in the audio clip on Telegram also remarked that if the Russian "ministry of defence does not have enough personnel, we have thousands of generals."

In recent months, Prigozhin has been embroiled in an increasingly public spat with the Russian military leadership. He has poured scathing criticism over Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and army chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The Wagner chief has accused the army chiefs of being incompetent and causing Moscow large-scale losses in the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE