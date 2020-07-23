'Violet fringes': Astronaut shares a clip of lightning seen from space

Lightning during thunderstorms leave might leave many of us in awe but imagine if it looks so attractive sitting on the earth, how beautiful will it look from space. NASA astronaut Bob Behnken who is currently stationed at the International Space Station has given us a fair idea of it.

The astronaut took to Twitter to share a clip showing portion of earth's atmosphere from outer space and shows flashes among the dark clouds.

Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/eLCGMTbfTY — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 21, 2020 ×

He captioned the video: “Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing.”

This video got him nearly 120,000 views and a variety of reactions from the netizens. While many were left appreciating the view, some asked questions to the astronaut. Here are some of the best reactions:

I've loved thunderstorms since I was a small child. I would watch from the window, and cry when they stopped!

I've been lucky enough to see some amazing storms, including experiencing a ground strike less than a mile away (bit too close TBH!), but the view from space beats all! — Just Steve (@tankslappa) July 21, 2020 ×

🤔 Why is it purple, though? — Judy Schmidt (@SpaceGeck) July 21, 2020 ×

What area is this over? — Gregg Palermo (@GreggPalermo) July 21, 2020 ×