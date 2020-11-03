Village in New Hampshire unanimously votes for Biden as US gets its first 2020 election results

The voting in the United States on Tuesday began with good news for Democratic nominee Joe Biden as all the residents in a small village of the state of New Hampshire unanimously voted for him at the stroke of midnight.

The entire process of voting and counting took just five minutes in the village of Dixville Notch and Biden claimed five votes and President Donald Trump failed to open his account.

Since 1960, this tiny state of 12 residents near the Canadian border has traditionally voted "first in the nation".

Electoral laws in this state let municipalities with fewer than 100 residents to start their polling stations at midnight and to close them when all registered voters have cast their ballot.

A majority of polling stations on the East Coast will start at 6:00 or 7:00 am (1100 or 1200 GMT) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump ended his campaign on Monday with crowded rallies, where he emphasised that the there are high chances of polls being rigged against him.

Despite trailing on almost every poll, the 74-year-old president was confident on his victory, saying "we are going to make history once again".