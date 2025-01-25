Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a mastermind of the Palestinian militant group's October 7, 2023, attack against Israel, died a year later during a firefight with Israeli troops.

On Friday (January 24), Al Jazeera released unseen footage of Sinwar during several moments of the Israel-Hamas war.

Walking with a stick, wearing a military vest

In one clip published by Al Jazeera, Sinwar could be seen walking through a battleground with a walking stick, wearing a military vest, and with a blanket covering his body so he cannot be identified from afar.

The footage showed a few images of Sinwar looking at a map and standing inside a damaged building.

The clip also showed the Hebrew word “north” graffitied on the wall of a building where Sinwar briefly resided, indicating that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers had operated in that home before.

Sinwar: The architect of Hamas' 2023 attack

Sinwar was the architect of Hamas' 2023 attack against Israel which killed 1,200. Israel retaliated by striking the Gaza Strip, killing more than 46,000 people.

בתכנית באל-ג'זירה משודרות גם תמונות חדשות של יחיא סינוואר במהלך המלחמה https://t.co/oyEszVC92L pic.twitter.com/yFTOgXJkxE — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) January 24, 2025

Sinwar, 62, was killed by Israeli forces in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16 last year.

He was chosen as the leader of Hamas after his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh was killed in July 2024 by a suspected Israeli strike during a visit to Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies)