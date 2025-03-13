In the United States, in Webster, two New York men were arrested after their pit bulls (pet dogs) namely 'Chocolate Chip' and 'Salami Mami' attacked Massachusetts officers during a drug raid. A viral camera footage of pit bull dogs attacking police went viral on social media. The video shows the two dogs brutally barking and biting the cops.

During this incident, the police were investigating an alleged drug business inside Mr. Exotix's snack shop. Webster cops expressed they faced "resistance" from two men who were the owners of the dogs inside the store in addition to the attack.

As per the New York Post report, the two men were identified as Gabriel Blandino, 30, of Bronx, and Jeffrey Salley, 35, of Yonkers. On March 5, they faced a raid and were charged with an alleged drug possession case in the Webster snack shop.

Police Chief Remarks

Based on the US news station, WFXT-TV News, four cops were injured and three sent to the hospital. Police Chief Michael Shaw of Webster said to the news outlet, "What angers me more about this is the fact that this was a commercial establishment that was openly distributing narcotics."

Shaw further added, "What angers me even more is the resistance the officers encountered by the males inside, and then the two pit bulls attacking them as they attempted to secure the individuals and the scene.”

He appreciated the cops, saying "I applaud the officers for their restraint. One officer needed 11 stitches in his left."

The whole event took place in the evening on March 5, when police operated a search warrant with the FBI, and investigated under-the-counter drug sales.

After the attack by the dogs, police charged Jeffrey with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, obstruction of justice and possession of a stun gun. On the other hand, Blandino was charged with drug operation and gun possession charges.

