WATCH | Hamas airs video of 3 hostages, says will disclose their fate tomorrow as Israel war crosses 100 days

The Palestinian militant group, on Sunday (Jan 14) released a video showing three Israeli hostages it is holding in Gaza, 100 days into the Israel-Hamas war. In the clip, the hostages, one woman and two men appear talking in Hebrew calling on the Israeli government to act for their return home.

About the footage

The 37-second video shows Noa Argamani (26), Yossi Sharabi (53), and Itai Svirsky (38) and ends with the message by Hamas which read, “Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate.” It was unclear when the footage was filmed.

Hamas has previously released similar videos, a move that the Israeli government has called psychological warfare and has generally declined to respond to public messaging on the hostages.

Hamas says many hostages likely killed, blames Israel

Several hostages held in Gaza by Hamas are likely to have been killed, said Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for the group’s armed wing, on Sunday (Jan 14).

“The fate of many of the enemy’s hostages and detainees has become unknown in recent weeks and the rest have all entered the tunnel of the unknown due to the Zionist aggression,” said Obeida, in a televised statement.

He added, “Most likely, many of them were killed recently, the rest are in great danger every hour and the enemy’s leadership and army bear full responsibility.”

ALSO WATCH | Israel-Hamas war | Hamas armed-wing spokesman: Fate of many hostages unknown Hagar Mizrahi, a forensic official with Israel’s health ministry, told local TV on December 31 that autopsies of slain hostages who had been recovered found causes of death inconsistent with Hamas’ account that they had died in Israeli airstrikes, reported Reuters.

However, Israel has said that they are aware of the risks to the hostages due to its operations in the Palestinian enclave and said they are taking precautions.

“The military operation takes time. It obligates us to be precise, and we are adapting it in accordance with the threats and the hostages who are in the field,” said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday (Jan 14).

Hamas spokesperson also claimed that Israel is facing failure amid its operations in Gaza. “After 100 days of battle... this is the enemy’s leadership, gulping down pain and wading through the mud of failure and setback.”

The war began on October 7 after Hamas launched a deadly attack against Israel killing around 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment and a ground operation in Gaza killing nearly 24,000 people, mostly women and children in the Palestinian enclave, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.