VIDEO: Fistfights erupt, water thrown on Kosovo PM, as heated debate over audio recording turns chaotic

Physical altercations broke out in the Kosovo Parliament and water was thrown on Prime Minister Albin Kurti after a heated three-day debate around an audio recording involving a member of the ruling party and an official from the Serb-majority north.

Kosovo's opposition has long criticised PM Kurti for his handling of tensions in the northern region, which has strained relations with the US and the European Union, Kosovo's longtime Western allies. Unrest in the Northern region The situation in the north of Kosovo has been particularly volatile since ethnic Albanian mayors assumed office in the region following the April elections. The Serbs boycotted these elections, demanding the implementation of a decade-old agreement granting them greater autonomy. Parliament brawl A video from inside the parliament captured the moment on Thursday (July 13) when an opposition party member threw water at Prime Minister Kurti and his deputy.

The confrontation quickly escalated as lawmakers from both the opposition and governing coalition rushed toward the podium where the ministers were seated.

During the brawl, Kurti was pushed away from his MPs and bodyguards as the lawmakers attacked each other. Eventually, the police intervened to restore order.

The Speaker of the Parliament, Glauk Konjufca, condemned the violence and delayed the session for two hours. "What happened at Kosovo parliament is unacceptable and use of violence in punishable," the speaker said. Audio recording sparks debate The parliamentary debate was sparked by the release of an audio conversation between the chairwoman of Kurti's party, Mimoza Kusari-Lila, and the former Serb lawmaker, Slavko Simic.

Also Read | Cocaine at White House: Secret Service ends probe without finding suspect

The audio, recorded in June last year, had Kusari mentioning a phone conversation with a sanctioned Serbian official of Serb ethnicity named Milan Radojcic. Chaos erupted in Kosovo's parliament after an opposition party lawmaker sprayed water at Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his deputy https://t.co/Tbblg4htXu pic.twitter.com/jQajLBnoe9 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 13, 2023 × Radojcic is sanctioned by the US for his alleged involvement in organised crime and corrupt activities. Efforts to lower tensions On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kurti announced an agreement with the European Union to reduce the police presence in the northern region and implement other measures to de-escalate tensions.

Notably, the clash in parliament followed clashes between NATO peacekeeping soldiers and Serb protesters on May 29, which resulted in injuries to 93 soldiers and 52 Serbs, some of them wounded.

Watch | Russian general says top military brass betrayed soldiers fighting in Ukraine × While ethnic Albanians constitute 90 per cent of Kosovo's population, Serbs account for about 5 per cent. Despite the majority Albanian population, Kosovo has historical significance for Serbs.