Cocaine at White House: Secret Service ends probe without finding suspect

The US Secret Service on Thursday (July 13) closed its investigation into the small bag of cocaine that was found at the White House as it couldn’t find any leads as to who brought it in the first place.

Despite combing scores of CCTV footage and interrogating many, the agency said it was unable to determine who was responsible for this act.

"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the agency said in a lengthy statement.

"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence." Combed through CCTV footage The Secret Service said the packaging was "subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis," by the FBI crime lab.

The statement from the Secret Service came after congressional Republicans said they were informed in a classified briefing that the probe remained inconclusive due to lack of evidence.

"The investigation included a methodical review of security systems and protocols," the agency statement said. " Cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House This review included a backwards examination that spanned several days prior to the discovery of the substance and developed an index of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the substance was found. The focal point of these actions developed a pool of known persons for comparison of forensic evidence gleaned from the FBI's analysis of the substance's packaging.

"On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI's laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons," the statement said. White House was confident of nabbing the suspect According to CNN, the bag of cocaine was found on July 2 in a cubby near the ground floor entrance to the West Wing where staff-led tours of the White House pass through on their way into the building.

The White House was briefly shut down and the DC Fire Department was called to the scene when a powdery, cocaine-like substance was found inside a work area. It was later confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

Last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre exuded confidence that the Secret Service will “get to the bottom” of the incident.

