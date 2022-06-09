Video captures 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun

Surveillance cameras have captured a 12-year-old boy robbing a gas station in the Hartford city of Michigan and firing a warning shot into the ceiling using his grandfather's gun, the Independent has reported quoting police.

The report added that the 12-year-old boy was deemed a public safety risk and has been arrested and placed in the Allegan County Juvenile Center.

The boy allegedly entered the gas station and stood in a queue behind other customers before taking out a 9mm handgun from a black bag that he was carrying and pointing it in the direction of the clerk. The gas station's surveillance cameras captured the entirety of the actions involved in the armed robbery.

In the video, the clerk can be heard saying, "Are you serious?" when the gun is pointed, and a brief moment later, the boy is seen firing a gunshot towards the ceiling. The clerk is then seen handing over a bag of money across the counter.

According to the report, a 911 emergency call was made shortly after the boy left the premises, which was promptly responded to by the Hartford Police, who reached the gas station within 90 seconds.

The police reportedly found the boy a few blocks from the gas station behind some building; the report quoted the Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran.

The police have confirmed that the gun used in the armed robbery belonged to the boy's grandfather, his legal guardian. The boy stole the gun from his grandfather's safe, and the grandfather claimed that he was not aware that the boy could access his safe, the report quoted the Police.

The minor has been charged with six felonies which include armed robbery, discharge of a gun, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Local media quoted Hartford Lt Mike Prince claiming that the boy allegedly spoke to his classmates regarding which gas station in the area would be the least secure.

"Every day, I see something new at this job. I've been a full-time police officer for 38 years. What flabbergasted me is that he showed no emotion," the Independent quoted Hartford Lt Mike Prince.

