US: Police say a 10-year-old girl fatally shots a woman, arrested

In the United States, Orlando Police Department said that a 10-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday (June 7). Authorities involved in the case revealed that she fatally shot a woman who was reportedly arguing with her mother.

According to the police, both, the child and the mother have been arrested. The police added that the child was placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

As quoted by a US-based media outlet, the attorney's statement said her office has "begun reviewing the case and will consider all of the facts, including the age of the child, and all of the surrounding circumstances, when making a charging decision."

WATCH | Summit of the Americas: Regional engagement or Embarrassment?

Worrell added: "We want to be clear in stating that no charging decision has been made by our office". In the statement, The state attorney's statement said, adding the incident was "one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career."

In the United States, an increase in gun violence and mass killings has sparked renewed calls for reform of the nation's gun laws. A recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas shocked the nation.

In a recent report by NBC News, it was mentioned that two states in the United States - Ohio and Louisiana - are now considering two options in the aftermath of brutal shootings.

A two-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his father in Florida after his parents left a loaded gun unattended, local authorities said Monday.

When police officers, alerted by a 911 call, arrived at the victim's home near Orlando on May 26, they found the child's mother Marie Ayala providing CPR to her husband, Reggie Mabry.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.