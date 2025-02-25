At least two people died and seven were injured as an under construction highway dramatically collapsed in South Korea’s Anseong on Tuesday (Feb 25).

The tragic accident happened at a highway construction site some 65 kilometres south of Seoul as steel structures collapsed while being hoisted by a crane.

What happened?

At around 9:49 am (0049 GMT) five 50 metre (164.04 feet) steel structures supporting the highway bridge collapsed one after the other after being hoisted into place by a crane, reported the Yonhap news agency.

The National Fire Agency in a statement said that at least two people have died and six of the seven injured are in a critical condition.

A dramatic video of the collapsing highway is going viral on social media. The three-second video shows how steel structures crumbled and fell.

Watch it here:

BREAKING: Casualties reported after bridge under construction collapses in Anseong, South Korea pic.twitter.com/y37UOU9ZAd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 25, 2025

How did it happen?

The cause of the collapse of the under construction highway on a section of the Seoul-Sejong expressway is not yet known.

As per Yonhap, several slabs placed on a pier fell to the ground, crushing ten people working underneath the bridge. One person remains trapped under the rubble and rescue workers were trying to pull them out.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has issued emergency instructions to deploy all available resources and personnel for the rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies)