Veteran US politician Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican leader in Senate

Veteran US politician Mitch McConnell announced on Wednesday (Feb 28) that he will step down as leader of the Republican Party in the Senate in November.

The 82-year-old is the longest-serving Senate leader in history. He maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades.

"I stand before you today, Mr. President and my colleagues to say this will be my last term as Republican leader," McConnell said in the chamber.

"One of life's most underappreciated talents is to know when it's time to move on to life's next chapter. So I stand before you today... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate," he said in prepared remarks obtained by the news agency The Associated Press.

McConnell's Senate term ends in January 2027, but he said he plans to serve his tenure "albeit from a different seat in the chamber".

US-based reports mentioned McConnell's aides as saying that his announcement about the leadership post was unrelated to his health.

The Kentucky senator had a concussion from a fall last year and two public episodes where his face briefly froze while he was speaking.

"As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work," McConnell said in his prepared remarks.

"A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today," he added.