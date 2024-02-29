Biden undergoes last yearly medical examination before November's election

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Feb 28) spent about two hours and 30 minutes at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

He took a short helicopter ride to the medical center that is often used by US presidents and reports said that it was for an annual physical check-up.

According to the White House, a summary of the test results from the Walter Reed military medical facility outside Washington would be released later in the day.

Also read: Veteran US politician Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican leader in Senate

"I'm going to Walter Reed to get my physical," Biden said as he left the White House and reporters shouted questions at him.

He departed the hospital in suburban Bethesda, Maryland, after just over two and a half hours. Donning sunglasses, Biden saluted military personnel before departing in his motorcade.

Biden, who seeks reelection, faced serious doubts about his health, and this health check-up will be closely watched by many, especially the Republicans.

Voter concerns grew over Biden's age who will be 86 at the end of his second term in office. Doctors had declared Biden "healthy, vigorous" and "fit" to handle his White House duties when he underwent his last exam in February 2023.

Also read: Judge overseeing Trump fraud trial receives envelope with suspected white powder

Watch: Hunter Biden testifies behind closed doors in GOP impeachment inquiry × "President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," his doctor Kevin 'Connor, said following Biden's medical examination in 2023.

But recently, a special counsel report portrayed Biden as elderly and forgetful. The investigation cleared him of illegally retaining classified documents in his home and garage, but said he would come across to a jury as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

In response, Biden said in a press conference at the White House that his memory was "fine". He slammed the special counsel for claiming he could not remember when his son Beau died of cancer.