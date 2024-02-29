Judge overseeing Trump fraud trial receives envelope with suspect white powder: Sources

The judge who presided over former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York City received an envelope containing white powder. This occurrence triggered an immediate emergency response from police and fire officials, Law enforcement sources informed ABC News on Feb 28.

Justice Arthur Engoron, who had imposed a nearly half-billion dollar judgment against Trump, was the intended recipient of the envelope.

Two court officers were exposed to the substance, but sources indicate it is not believed to be harmful.

The incident occurred in the operations office of the downtown Manhattan courthouse. Although multiple threats, including a bomb threat at his Long Island residence on the day of closing arguments, were directed at Engoron during and after Trump's civil fraud trial, sources reassured that the judge himself was never in danger.

Engoron had previously implemented a limited gag order on Trump's statements during the civil fraud trial to safeguard court staff.

As legal proceedings against Trump continue, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is seeking a similar gag order for the upcoming criminal trial, scheduled to commence next month at a courthouse located two blocks away.

Meanwhile, in his most prominent case last week, Engoron prohibited Trump from conducting business in New York for a duration of three years.

Additionally, the former president was instructed to compensate $355 million in damages. This legal action stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing Trump of inflating his assets and engaging in fraudulent activities.

In a comprehensive 92-page judgment, Engoron determined that Trump and the defendants bore responsibility for "persistent and repeated fraud", "falsifying business records", "issuing false financial statements", "conspiracy to falsify false financial statements", "insurance fraud", and "conspiracy to commit insurance fraud".

Within the ruling, Engoron also took the opportunity to critique Trump's conduct during the trial, highlighting that the former president "rarely responded to the questions asked" and frequently indulged in lengthy, irrelevant speeches that extended beyond the trial's scope.