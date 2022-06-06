'Very modern Noah's Arks': How Elon Musk plans to transport life to Mars

Elon Musk has been planning to send humans to Mars for a very long time and although no concrete plan has ever been announced, the Tesla CEO keeps talking about the possibilities. The company is already creating Starships which theoretically will be capable to taking people and cargo to the moon and beyond and that is the technology that Musk believes will be the saving grace for humankind. Musk tweeted on Monday that his space venture SpaceX aims to build over 1,000 Starships to transport life to Mars and likened them to the Biblical ‘Noah’s Ark’. Musk went on to say that the Starships will be "modern Noah's Arks", that can save "life from a calamity on Earth".

"Making life multiplanetary expands the scope & scale of consciousness. It also enables us to backup the biosphere, protecting all life as we know it from a calamity on Earth," he tweeted.

"Humanity is life's steward, as no other species can transport life to Mars. We can't let them down," he added.

A user asked him about his future plans regarding the topic to which Musk replied - "Build 1000+ Starships to transport life to Mars. Basically, (very) modern Noah's Arks."

This has been a constant topic of interest for Musk who has also said that deep space exploration can actually result in reduced costs for human beings. The Starship has already been considered as an asset by NASA and a green signal from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) can bring Musk even closer to fulfilling his dreams.

Meanwhile, Musk has been in the headlines for his attempt at buying Twitter and he has also said that Tesla may have job cuts in the future as he has a 'super bad feeling' about the economy.