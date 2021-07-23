Venice dodges UNESCO endangered listing after big ship ban

Just a few weeks after Italy banned large cruise ships from entering the city centre, Venice narrowly avoided being named a world heritage site under threat on Thursday.

While Venice has been listed on the UNESCO world heritage list since 1987, the UN body recently stated it should be placed on the endangered list, and warned of a need for "sustainable tourism management.".

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini hailed the decision as a victory while underscoring the need for, identification of a "sustainable development path," adding that the city of Venice must remain the focus of attention.

A meeting of the World Heritage Committee meeting in Fuzhou, China cited Italy's recent ban on the development and granted them further time to report back. Italian officials have been given until next December to report on efforts to protect the city's ecosystem and heritage.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi expressed "great satisfaction" with the decision.

Campaigners have long urged cruise ships to stop sailing past St Mark's Square, claiming that the city's foundations are weakened by the waves caused by the giant floating hotels, which also negatively impact the fragile lagoon's ecosystem.

Beginning August 1, the government has banned the entry of the largest ships into the Basin of San Marco, the Canal of San Marco, and the Giudecca Canal.

The larger cruise ships will be diverted to the industrial port of Marghera, while smaller vessels with about 200 passengers can continue to reach the city centre.