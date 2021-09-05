Vaccine passports needed to keep venues in England open

Vaccine passports will now be required for nightclubs, mass events and large venues in England by the end of September, the vaccines minister has confirmed.

He said that would allow businesses to stay open during the winter months if COVID-19 surges.

Nadhim Zahawi said that the government wanted to “make sure the whole economy remains open” through the autumn amid fears that a return to school could lead to a new wave.

“We are looking at, by the end of September when everyone has had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, for the large venues, venues that could end up causing a real spike in infections, where we need to use the certification process,” Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips.

Also read | At least 600 Taliban fighters killed in Panjshir clashes against resistance forces

He further added, “If you look at what the FA have done, they’ve done so brilliantly in terms of checking vaccine status to reopen football. That is the sort of right thing to do and we are absolutely on track to continue to make sure that we do that.”

Vaccine passports can be shown via the NHS app.

They have been fiercely opposed by some Conservative MPs.

Also, Zahawi assured that Boris Johnson was committed to the plan.

Zahawi also said that the parents of healthy 12 to 15-year-olds would be asked for consent if coronavirus jabs were approved for their children.