Vaccination has led to sharp drop in hospitalization in UK, studies show

Two studies have shown that the massive inoculation drive has resulted in a sharp drop in COVID-19 hospitalisations across the United Kingdom.

Preliminary results from a study in Scotland has found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduced hospital admissions by up to 85 per cent four weeks after the first dose. Another study in England has yielded results on the effects of the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Preliminary data from a study of healthcare workers showed that the Pfizer vaccine reduced the risk of catching coronavirus by 70 per cent after one dose.

The Oxford-Astrazeneca shot has displayed the strongest signal of effectiveness. It is known for cutting down admissions by up to 94 per cent. The vaccines are also effectively preventing symptomatic illness in people over the age of 80, studies show. The research shows that vaccinations are lowering the chances of virus transmissibility.

The findings are based on coronavirus testing conducted every two weeks that detects infections whether or not someone shows symptoms. However, at the same time, the second dose of the vaccine holds more significance as people became more protected from the coronavirus after it.

The studies come amid British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to ease the lockdown that has shuttered pubs, schools and non-essential shops since January.

The vaccine rollout is critical to return the UK to some sense of normalcy with over 17.5 million having received one vaccine dose so far — more than a third of the UK’s adult population.