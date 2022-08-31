Use timber to build houses, cut 100 billion tonnes of carbon emissions: Study

According to a recent study by Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research published in Nature Communications, using engineered wood for constructing houses and buildings in urban areas could help save 106 billion tonnes of carbon emissions by 2100.

Moreover, the study states that using wood instead of concrete and steel to build mid-rise houses could save about 10 per cent of the carbon budget needed to limit global heating to 2ºC.

Wood having the lowest carbon footprint of any building material was given one of the major reasons for picking it over conventional building materials in the study. The researchers argued that the carbon dioxide absorbed by the tree during its growth will only be emitted when it is finally destroyed.

Talking about population increase in the cities, Abhijeet Mishra, the lead author of the study, stated that mid-rise buildings with wooden constructions could range from four to 12 storeys and help avoid emissions associated with conventional building materials.

“More than half the world’s population currently lives in cities and by 2100 the number will increase significantly. This means more homes will be built with steel and concrete, most of which have a serious carbon footprint. But we have an alternative. We can house the new urban population in mid-rise buildings – that is four to 12 storeys – made out of wood,” said Abhijeet.

To ensure that engineered wood is available in sufficient quantities the study stated that it would require a total overhaul in conventional construction practices and a shift in how we currently acquire timber.

Reportedly, to build houses using timber, it would require 149 million hectares of new timber plantations. Moreover, the harvests will need to be increased from unprotected natural forests.

“Wood is sourced from timber plantations as well as natural forests. Most of the additional timber plantations needed – we are talking about roughly 140 million hectares – are established on harvested forest areas and thus not at the cost of agricultural land,” added a co-author of the study.

The study may look promising but environmentalists are not too pleased with the idea of increasing the chopping of trees. Meanwhile, some suggested that the flammable quality of wood will make it a hazard while using it for urban house construction.

(With inputs from agencies)



