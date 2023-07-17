USAID chief unveils more than $500 million aid during Ukraine visit

USAID chief Samantha Power on Monday (July 17) announced more than USD 500 million in humanitarian assistance as she visited Ukraine. According to the United Nations, about 17 million people are in need of help following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Power made an announcement about the humanitarian assistance at the State Emergency Services headquarters in Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers on both sides have been killed. Millions have fled their home.

The latest aid from USAID will be provided through the United Nations and other non-governmental organisation partners. The aid will support and give relief to those who have been displaced or have been otherwise affected by the war. It will provide them with emergency food assistance, healthcare and safe drinking water.

USAID Administrator Power was shown equipment provided to Ukraine's State Emergency Services by Washington and met Ukraine's famous mine-sniffing dog, Patron.

Power also said that she handed over an additional USD 2.3 million worth of equipment for the repair of Ukraine's critical infrastructure damaged due to constant battering from Russia.

"We see what is happening in Ukraine. Russia continues to burn and Ukraine continues to build. It is our privilege ... to support our Ukrainian partners as they do that building," Power said. "A reckless decision" Power also expressed "grave dismay" with Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a pact that has allowed the export of grain from Ukraine for the past year in a deal that aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be exported safely.

"This is a reckless decision that will have profound human consequences, and it's just another example of Russian callousness and disregard for human lives and livelihoods, not only here in Ukraine but all around the world," Power said.

According to the United Nations, over 9,000 civilians have been killed and 16,000 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine. The agency data says that there are nearly six million Ukrainian refugees across Europe.

Monday's announcement took the total value of humanitarian assistance by the US in Ukraine to USD 2.6 billion. This includes more than USD 1.9 billion through USAID.

During her visit to Ukraine, Power will meet with government officials as well as farmers, energy workers and emergency response teams, among others, and will also visit USAID partners who deliver assistance, the agency said.

