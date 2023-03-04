US: Woman sets Guinness World Record; runs ultramarathon for 23 consecutive days

Megan Cassidy, a resident of Kissimmee, Florida, set the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive days to run an ultramarathon. She finished the race over the course of 23 days and covered 31.1 miles, or about 50 kilometers, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

According to the Guinness World Record, "the most consecutive days to run an ultra marathon distance (female) is 23, and was achieved by Megan Cassidy (USA) in Orlando, Florida, USA, from December 17, 2022 to January 8, 2023."

Cassidy beat the previous record of 22 days and intended to go much longer, but she was forced to give up on her quest to return to work.

"Running every day like that, it's not so bad because you keep up with it. There are days when it gets kind of lonely. But I'd wear a bib and tell people about what I was doing, and people loved hearing about it", she said while speaking to a local news channel.

Cassidy has completed more than 100 marathons to date, including the prestigious ones in Boston, Chicago, Berlin, and London. She will be awarded a runner's 6-Star Medal after successfully completing the Tokyo and New York marathons in 2024.